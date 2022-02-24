WEATHERThursday, Friday Are First Alert Days
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of I-79 southbound.

All lanes will be closed at mile marker 69.5 between the I-279 and Mt. Nebo Road interchanges. PennDOT said drivers should expect heavy delays.

First responders are on the scene.