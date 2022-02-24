By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

Nominations Open For Small Businesses To Win $100,000 Marketing Package At PNC Park (2/24)

The period for Pittsburgh small business owners to nominate themselves to win a $100,000 marketing package in a partnership with the Pirates and PNC opens Friday.

Businesses can nominate themselves from Feb. 25 until March 11. Then the selection committee will collaborate to select six winners. Click here for more information on how to apply.

First Lady Michelle Gainey Unveils Pittsburgh Paints Art Initiative (2/24)

First Lady Michelle Gainey is creating a rotating art exhibit that uses art to celebrate Pittsburgh’s diversity.

Pittsburgh Paints will exhibit art pieces in the Mayor’s Executive Conference Room, the Mayor’s Office and the Chief of Staff’s Office with a different theme each month “dedicated to uplifting Pittsburgh’s diverse voices, empowering local artists, and creating opportunities to use art to learn more about different cultures in our city.”

Artists can submit their work anytime to FirstLady@pittsburghpa.gov or by clicking here.

Mass At Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Prays For Peace In Ukraine (2/24)

Bishop Larry Kulick held mass at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg to pray for peace in Ukraine after Russia attacked.

To watch a replay of the mass, click here.

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Picks (2/24)

Once again the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reveals its top safety winners for testing done each year.

Click here to see if your car made the list.

Suggestions Open For Landmarks On Pittsburgh’s Official Monopoly Game (2/23)

Pittsburgh is getting its very own Monopoly game, and Hasbro is taking requests.

Pittsburghers are encouraged to submit suggestions for Monopoly landmarks. Suggestions can be emailed to pittsburgh@toptrumps.com by March 30.

The board game will be unveiled in the fall.

100,000 Older Pennsylvanians Now Eligible to Apply for Prescription Assistance (2/23)

A new law expands eligibility limits for the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier, or PACENET.

The law expands the PACENET income limits by $6,000, bringing eligibility for singles up to $33,500 and married to $41,500.

More information about the program can be found here.

University of Pittsburgh’s 6th Annual Day Of Giving (2/22)

It’s a day of giving back and helping at the University of Pittsburgh!

Tuesday is the university’s 6th annual Day of Giving Event. It helps raise money to fund scholarships, advance research, expand Pitt’s programs and enhance academic experiences.

Alumni, student, faculty and staff are all encouraged to participate.

There will be donation spots on campus all day today as well as online.

Click here to donate.

Lead Free Promise Project Launches Interactive Toolkit (2/21)

The Lead Free Promise project has launched an interactive toolkit for parents with six steps to get kids healthier after testing positive for lead. About 8,000 children across Pennsylvania test positive for lead every year.

Click here to access their Parent Resource Toolkit.

Registration Opens For American Lung Association’s ‘Fight For Air Climb’ (2/21)

Climbers will take more than 1,777 steps inside PNC Park. A virtual option to participate will be available, as well.

Click here for more information on how to sign up and start fundraising.

City of Greensburg Accepting Orders For Hometown Hero Banner Project (2/21)

The program honors local military and non-military heroes with banners that are hung throughout the area.

To find out how you can order one, click here.