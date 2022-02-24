By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man serving a life sentence for the 2017 murder of a Pitt student has withdrawn his appeal.
According to a report from the Trib, Matthew Darby withdrew his appeal on Tuesday.
By withdrawing, he no longer has appeal rights through the state court system.
Darby was convicted for using a claw hammer and two knives to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his former girlfriend, in October 2017.