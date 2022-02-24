By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the most iconic names in rock music is only playing two summer stadium shows in summer 2022 and one of those will take place right here in Pittsburgh at PNC Park.
Metallica announced that they will play at the home of the Pirates on Sunday, August 14.
This will be the first time Metallica has played at a Pirates' stadium since 1992 when they played a show at Three Rivers Stadium.
Pittsburgh is just one of two stadium shows Metallica will be playing this summer as they will also play at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.
Tickers will go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Joining Metallica on this tour is Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.