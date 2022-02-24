By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Allegheny County Senior Softball League is looking for players for the upcoming season.
The NACSSL has two divisions.
The Silver Division is looking for players between the ages of 52-61, and the Gold Division has players 62 and older.
Right now, the league is made up of all men, but the players say they are open to welcoming women to their rosters. They have 16 teams within the league.
There is a $120 per year fee to play. That helps cover umpire fees and field maintenance.
Anyone interested in playing should visit their website here.
The NACSSL has been around for a while. Founded in 1988, they have also taken part in the National Senior Olympics.