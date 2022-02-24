By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – All Norwin School District buildings are currently on a modified lockdown due to a bomb threat.

In a letter sent to families, the district said that the threat was made against the district and indicated that the action would take place in a parking lot. As a result, all the district’s buildings were placed on a modified lockdown.

The district is working with North Huntingdon Township police to investigate the threat.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Jeff Taylor says the district takes all threats seriously until it’s deemed not credible.

“We also try to the best of our abilities to communicate as quickly as possible with our community members with the safety of our first responders in mind,” Taylor said. “Along this line, we ask that parents, unless requested, do not enter an affected area during incidents to allow emergency personnel time and space to perform their important duties.”

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact principals or police. Information can also be reported at any time on the district’s anonymous Safe2Say tip line at 1-844-SAF2SAY or 1-844-723-2729.

