By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The owner of a Penn Hills home needed to be taken to the hospital after an early morning fire.
Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, the fire started at the home in the 100 block of Old Barn Drive, causing severe damage.
The owner of the home had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Their condition is unknown.
The Penn Hills Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
