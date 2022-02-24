By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania state police liquor enforcement officer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls.
Police said Scott Berdine assaulted the girls when they were between the ages of 6 and 8 at a home in Blacklick Township, Cambria County.
State police said Berdine has worked in the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement since 2008 and is assigned to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office.
Berdine is facing multiple charges, including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child. He was arraigned Thursday and his bail was set at $75,000.
He’s suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges.