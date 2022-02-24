PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A very complicated system will be moving into the region Thursday evening bringing a bag of mixed precipitation.

ALERT: ​Hazardous weather arrives right around the evening commute with snow north of I-80. Freezing rain is expected along the ridges and north of Pittsburgh, and heavy rain is expected south of Interstate 70. A Winter Weather Advisory starts for counties north of Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. and an Ice Storm Warning begins at 5 p.m. for the ridges and Laurels.

AWARE: Flood advisory for the Ohio River at the Point (Downtown Pittsburgh) goes until Monday morning. The river is expected to crest at 20.5’ on Saturday morning. Part of the Mon Wharf will be topped along with parts of the North Shore River Walk.

The biggest threat is ice and flooding with little to no snow accumulation expected. Temperatures will rise Thursday above freezing, while some road temperatures will struggle to catch up and stay below freezing so areas north and along the ridges could see ice accumulating on cars and trees before the roads get slick. Freezing rain is a threat until about midnight and then it transitions all to rain, which will be heavy at times, and temperatures will be above freezing overnight and Friday morning.

Friday morning’s commute will bring some light snow showers, but there will hardly be any accumulation. Watch for slick spots with ponding on the roadways and even flooding in low-lying areas. It’ll only be in the mid 20s for daytime temperatures Friday, so a refreeze is also possible.

The weekend will be quiet, with cold mornings and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and near 40 Sunday.

