CLEVERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two deaths in a fire that damaged a home in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning are homicides, state police said.
Emergency crews found the house ablaze when they responded to the scene in Southampton Township.
The bodies were discovered in what remained of the single-family home on Neil Road.
State police have not released the names of the victims and authorities said they likely won't have more to report until Thursday.
“The flames were coming out those bottom (first-floor) windows, wrapping up around the porch and as high as the porch roof,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified told Pennlive. “That was about 6 a.m.”
No other information was available.
