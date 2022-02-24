By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A red light along Pittsburgh's winding roads means you should stop.
A red light atop the city's Gulf Tower means you should be weather aware, as the KDKA meteorologists have declared a First Alert Day.
And that’s exactly what Thursday and Friday are — First Alert Days.
Effective immediately, whenever you see red on top of the tower, that's your clue that inclement weather is approaching, if it hasn't arrived already. KDKA is thrilled about its new partnership with Rugby Realty, and thanks COO Larry Walsh for helping make this happen.
