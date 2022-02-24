WEATHERThursday, Friday Are First Alert Days
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a man was found shot in a vehicle on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. on Craighead Street.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

No word on any possible suspects or arrests.