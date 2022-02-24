By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Locate Missing 81-Year-Old Edward Franklin
Pittsburgh Public Safety said a man was found shot in a vehicle on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. on Craighead Street.READ MORE: Thousands Of Dollars In Fake Cash Circulating In Westmoreland County
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.MORE NEWS: District Justice Responds On Twitter To Report About Warrants In Christi Spicuzza's Death
No word on any possible suspects or arrests.