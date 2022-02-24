HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state lawmaker says it’s time Pennsylvanians had a sales tax holiday where you can make purchases without a sales tax.

It’s an idea that many other states have already tried.

Pennsylvania Sen. Lisa Boscola, a Lehigh Valley Democrat, says with inflation so high, this might be a good time to suspend the state’s six percent sales tax.

“People are struggling right now with these high prices,” Boscola told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday. “And I thought, well, since Pennsylvania is sitting on a $2 billion surplus this fiscal year and next fiscal year, why not have a two-month sales tax holiday?”

A sales tax holiday is not a new idea, but usually states set a short period, says Ronald Alt with the Federation of Tax Administrators.

“They generally last a few days up to about one week, seven days,” says Alt.

Boscola wants a two-month sales tax holiday – this June and July – which she says would cost the state about $1 billion of the $2 billion surplus.

“I want to take half of that and give it back to the people, meaning they don’t have to pay sales tax on the items they buy,” says Boscola.

Neighboring states of Ohio and West Virginia both have tax holidays this summer for a few days in early August. Ohio lifts the sales tax on clothing and school items, and West Virginia suspends the tax on clothing, school supplies, sporting equipment and computer tablets.

Boscola would lift the Pennsylvania tax on everything, which she thinks will boost consumer spending on automobiles and appliances.

“I absolutely do. I think people are going to think about maybe buying that refrigerator or that extra sofa,” she says.

Boscola, a Democrat, is seeking cosponsors for a bill to lift the sales tax. She says this would return to taxpayers about one-half of the state budget surplus, but can she get support in the Republican-controlled legislature?

“In Harrisburg, this starts the conversation going. Believe me, the Republicans are looking at this. Some have said it’s brilliant,” says Boscola.

The Lehigh Valley Democrat says she’s happy to let a Republican take credit and even scale it back to win majority support.

“I’m more than willing to look at, okay, maybe it won’t be two months. Do you only want it to be one month? Can we split it up in two fiscal years? So let’s start the conversation going about getting this money back into peoples’ pockets,” she said.

Boscola says Gov. Tom Wolf is open to the concept of a sales tax holiday, but no commitment yet.

“I just think it’s a win-win for the entire commonwealth,” she says.

About 16 states already have tax holidays scheduled, and most lift the tax for clothes and school supplies. Of course, clothes and food are already exempt from Pennsylvania’s tax.

One thing likely to stay in place is local sales taxes, like Allegheny County’s one percent sales tax.