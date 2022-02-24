WEATHERThursday, Friday Are First Alert Days
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man admitted to killing another man outside Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore in 2018.

Joden Rocco pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and possessing instruments of crime before a judge Thursday.

Police said Rocco stabbed Dulane Cameron Jr. in the neck after getting turned away from the bar. Cameron died at the scene.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Police)

Shortly after the stabbing, Rocco asked a police officer near Heinz Field for a ride home to the North Hills. Police already had the suspect’s description and they arrested Rocco.

Sentencing is set for June 2. There was no agreement tied to his plea.