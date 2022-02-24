PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the state, doctors are stressing not to let your guard down just yet, especially because there’s still a group of people who are unable to get the vaccine.

That age group is kids under 5 years old. Some parents with kids that age say they’re starting to feel left behind.

KDKA talked to Justin Schell, a father from Squirrel Hill who has a 4-year-old son. While Schell said he’s concerned about his son being exposed to COVID-19, he said he feels the bigger issue for parents with kids under 5 is the disruption it can cause when it comes to childcare.

“It’s a constant conversation we’re having. What is our risk to our son?” said Schell.

Schell said living through the pandemic with a young child has been one of the most difficult experiences for his family.

“As a parent, you just want to make the right choices for your kid,” said Schell.

The right choices, especially now that COVID-19 cases aren’t as high, and schools and businesses are easing up mask restrictions. However, Schell says it’s easy to feel left behind when you have a child under the age of 5.

Pediatrician Dr. Todd Wolynn, CEO of KidsPlus Pediatrics, said he’s hearing from a lot of parents about this.

“Families with kids under 5 are significantly distressed and understandably so,” said Dr. Wolynn. “It really is the only layer of protection for kids 2 and older, mask-wearing, and for kids under 2, it’s everybody else wearing masks.”

When mitigation efforts start easing up, Wolynn said that’s when parents start running into a host of problems, including daycares closing due to exposures or staffing issues.

“If your kid gets exposed or sick, they’re out of school, then you can’t go to work and do what you need to do,” said Schell. “It’s like this crushing weight, you feel trapped.”

A trapped feeling that Dr. Wolynn hopes parents with kids under 5 will be out of soon. He said he’s hopeful that the Pfizer vaccine for kids in this age group will be available in six to eight weeks.

If you have a child under 5 years old, what should you do to keep your family safe?

“If your child is over 2, for them to still wear a mask and do activities, outdoor activities if it’s not a cold weather day,” said Dr. Wolynn. “Make sure your child care setting is doing the right things. Are staff masking? Are they vaccinated? If kids get sick, appropriate testing and quarantine measures.”