By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car crashed into a building in Pittsburgh.

Dispatchers said one injury was reported after the car collided with the building on Washington Boulevard.

Photos from NewsChopper 2 show the car went straight through one of the building’s walls.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

Crews are on the scene.

