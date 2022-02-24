PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most of today will be dry and cloudy. Morning lows are in the mid-20s and I expect we will see afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s.

Right Now: Laurel Highlands has an ice storm warning through 7 a.m., Butler County to the north has winter storm advisories through 10 a.m.

Alert: Today and Friday are ‘First Alert’ weather days. The window for active weather really looks to be from 7 p.m. on Thursday night through around 3 a.m. on Friday. Impact to Pittsburgh and southwest will be minimal with temperatures remaining above 32°. Advisories and warnings in places where icy roads will be possible.

Aware: Monday, the last day of February, will see a high of just 30 and a morning low of 17. Saturday morning’s low will dip to the mid to low teens as well, at times we are reminded it is still winter.

This is where temperatures will hold through the evening and the overnight hours as winter weather moves in from the southwest.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

With data showing temperatures remaining above freezing even with precipitation arriving, the impact to those out and about will be minor to non-existent.

The exception to that will be for Butler County to the north and the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. There are various advisories and warnings in place due to icy conditions being possible. The most serious is for the Laurel Highlands where significant icing will be possible overnight. This will slow traffic down and raise the chance of power outages.

Looking ahead, some snow showers will be possible on Friday as temperatures begin to drop again. Friday lows will be hit at midnight and I think Pittsburgh will see a low on Friday of about 23°.

Saturday is looking dry but cold. A small short wave moves through Sunday evening bringing a chance for some light snow.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.