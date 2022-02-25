By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) – Loved ones of Christi Spicuzza, a mother who was killed while driving for Uber earlier this month, came together Friday to recognize her life.

Family, friends and those who wanted to show support gathered in Pitcarin for a candlelight vigil. Spicuzza was laid to rest this week.

The vigil opened with a prayer service and a poetry reading before people were welcomed to speak and share their personal stories and memories of Spicuzza. Her fiance Brandon Marto and his mother spoke about Spicuzza and shared their memories of her.

“This is like nothing I ever have felt or could imagine. I love her so much. I miss her so much. And I know through our faith that she is in a better place than we are and that she is happy,” Marto said. The two were together for 12 years.

The family also wanted to express their gratitude to the community members who have been sending prayers and support and law enforcement for their work to get justice.

Spicuzza went missing earlier this month after making a few trips for Uber. Her car was found in Pitcairn a few hours before her body was found in Monroeville. She leaves behind a fiancé and four kids. A 22-year-old is facing charges in her death.