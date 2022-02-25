COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio have identified a suspect and charged him with murder in the case of the fatal shooting death of a city religious leader.
Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque, was found dead on Dec. 24. The victim of multiple gunshot wounds. That was two days after he went missing while on his way to pick up his child from a day care center.
After an investigation identified a suspect, a Columbus SWAT team arrested a 46-year-old man near downtown on Feb. 18. He has since been charged with murder, according to multiple media reports. Police say ballistics tests linked a gun found in the suspect's house to the one used to kill the imam.
The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and its national headquarters previously announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.
