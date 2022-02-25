Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Grindylow
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Grindylow is a unique boy who arrived at Animal Friends as part of a transfer from another organization. He is very social, full of energy and loves people! Grindylow is looking for a home that can give him plenty of opportunity to release his energy and help him continue to work on his manners. Grindylow would do best in a home with children 13 years or older. Is he your perfect match?
- To find out more about how to adopt Grindylow, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Flora
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I was a stray and no one claimed me. Aloof with new people. Selective with people I like. Needs a patient, understanding adopter. Likes women best. Needs an adopter who will help her gain confidence and have the ability to love her even if she always has some quirks.
- To find out more about how to adopt Flora, visit this link!
BONUS PUPS:
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
