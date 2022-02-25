Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Grindylow

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Grindylow is a unique boy who arrived at Animal Friends as part of a transfer from another organization. He is very social, full of energy and loves people! Grindylow is looking for a home that can give him plenty of opportunity to release his energy and help him continue to work on his manners. Grindylow would do best in a home with children 13 years or older. Is he your perfect match?

To find out more about how to adopt Grindylow, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Flora

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I was a stray and no one claimed me. Aloof with new people. Selective with people I like. Needs a patient, understanding adopter. Likes women best. Needs an adopter who will help her gain confidence and have the ability to love her even if she always has some quirks.

To find out more about how to adopt Flora, visit this link!

BONUS PUPS:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24