By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – People in Greensburg stood together in faith and solidarity with Ukraine on Thursday as war broke out.
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg, along with Bishop Larry Kulick, led a prayer for peace and safety for those in the path of Russia's invasion.
"These moments on the world stage can lend themselves also, while we are advocating for those who are oppressed, to also be a great moment of self-reflection, in our own spiritual and moral development," he said.
The bishop said there are community members of Ukrainian heritage and others with connections to the country that are in need of spiritual support.