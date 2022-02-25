By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Students and staff at Hopewell High School have been evacuated due to a possible gas leak.

Beaver County 911 has confirmed that People’s Natural Gas crews, as well as fire crews, are on scene to investigate the possible leak.

The call reporting the potential leak came in just before 8:30 a.m.

People’s Gas said their serviceman found early this morning, maintenance people were working on the school’s boilers and bumped the pilot light on one of them, causing it to go out.

As a result, gas continued to flow from it.

The school will now repair the equipment and People’s Gas will check it for safety and continue service.

Hopewell High School students were sent home due to a lack of heat in the building.

