CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has recorded its first case of an infant contracting salmonella by ingesting recalled powdered infant formula, health officials said.

The Department of Health and Human Resources did not disclose details about the baby’s illness in a news release Thursday.

Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned parents not to use three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan that investigators recently linked to bacterial contamination.

The FDA said it was investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formula, including one who died. The agency said one of those cases involved salmonella and three involved Cronobacter sakazakii, a rare but dangerous germ that can cause blood infections and other serious complications.

Abbott said it is recalling all potentially affected products manufactured at the facility. The recall affects certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare with expiration dates of April 1, 2022, or later.

In a statement shared with The Associated Press on Friday, Abbott spokeswoman Ellen Wichman said all infant formula products are tested for pathogens and must test negative before any product is released.

Wichman said no distributed product from Sturgis, Michigan, facility has tested positive for the presence of either Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella.

“We value the trust parents and caregivers place in us, and ensuring the safety and quality of our products is our top priority,” she said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)