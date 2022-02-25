PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shopping for new clothes and stylish accessories is something a lot of us may take for granted.

Two friends saw a need in their community, and they decided to fill that need by filling a church annex with thousands of articles of clothing that have been donated by generous neighbors.

Hope’s Closet is a free community store that started in Lisa Bowers’ home, but now she and partner Erin Makowski call the First English Lutheran Church in Zelienople home. Families and individuals who are struggling can come and take what they need, no questions asked. It’s grown since its inception in December.

“We have outreached to Butler, Elwood City, we’ve had people from Bessemer,” said Bowers. “So it’s not just in this region. … Everyone and everybody is welcome.”

Makowski added, “We see a lot of moms that come in and that have left tough situations where they are struggling to get clothes on their children. And their older children who want to fit in and have nicer clothes, so we’ve had moms come in and cry and tell us what a blessing we’ve been to them. “

Hope’s Closet is open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Donations are accepted during those times as well. The church also hosts a free community dinner every other Saturday.

