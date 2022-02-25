GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Greensburg police said they captured two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and electronics from a pawn shop on Christmas Eve.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Tom Hall and 21-year-old William Campbell broke into the Pawn and Jewelry Exchange in Greensburg and stole more than $11,000 in items. Police obtained an image of the car believed to be used in the break-in and sent it to area police agencies.

Greensburg police got a break in the case when Windber police in Cambria County contacted them to say they picked up a theft suspect driving a car that matched the one allegedly used in the break-in. They said the suspect was Campbell, who admitted to helping Hall.

“Someone first cut power to the building,” Greensburg Police Department Lt. Justin Scalzo said. “They found the electrical box on the building. They pried that open and were able to kill the power to the building.”

“They attempted to destroy the video recording system and made off with a substantial amount of jewelry and some other electronics,” he added.

Campbell told police that Hall was the mastermind behind the burglary.

“One person I interviewed says Hall was actually doing recon, looking for a jewelry shop for some time to break in that wasn’t close to his home in Johnstown,” Scalzo said.

Both men are free on bond but are facing multiple felony charges.