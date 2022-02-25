FIRST ALERT WEATHERFlood chances remain across viewing area
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rain came down heavy early this morning and PennDOT has had to close and restrict multiple roads due to flooding.

They’re recommending drivers avoid several roadways throughout Allegheny County.

  • Route 48, between Cool Springs Road and Lou Mashowich Way – McKeesport/White Oak Borough
  • Thompson Run Road between Rodi Road and McCulley Road – Monroeville/Wilkins Township
  • Ripple Road between Long Run Road and Stepanik Road – McKeesport/White Oak Borough
  • Lime Hollow Road between Coal Hollow Road and Springdale Drive – Penn Hills

    • Road conditions can be tracked on 511PA at this link.