By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rain came down heavy early this morning and PennDOT has had to close and restrict multiple roads due to flooding.
They’re recommending drivers avoid several roadways throughout Allegheny County.
Route 48, between Cool Springs Road and Lou Mashowich Way – McKeesport/White Oak Borough
Thompson Run Road between Rodi Road and McCulley Road – Monroeville/Wilkins Township
Ripple Road between Long Run Road and Stepanik Road – McKeesport/White Oak Borough
Lime Hollow Road between Coal Hollow Road and Springdale Drive – Penn Hills
Road conditions can be tracked on 511PA at this link.