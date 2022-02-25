PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Freezing rain is transitioning all to rain which will be heavy at times and temperatures will be above freezing for a little longer until about 7 a.m. then fall through the day.

Right Now: A Flood Advisory was just issued until 8 a.m. for parts of the region. Between 0.5 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. Heavy rain continues and fog causes issues this morning with freezing rain east and north of I-80. All will switch to a mix and light snow showers in the next few hours.

Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for counties north of Pittsburgh ends at 7 a.m. and an Ice Storm Warning ends at 10 a.m. for the ridges and Laurels. Rain amounts up to 1″ and ice accumulations totaling .25″ for areas east.

Aware: Flood advisory for the Ohio River at the Point in downtown Pittsburgh goes to Monday morning. The river is expected to crest at 19.2’ on Saturday morning. The Mon Wharf will be topped and could get close to the Northshore river walk.

There will be some light snow showers around but hardly any accumulation. Watch for slick spots with ponding on the roadways and even low-lying areas flooding. It’ll only be in the mid-20s for daytime temperatures today so a refreeze is also possible.

The weekend will be quiet with cold mornings and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs in the mid-30s Saturday and near 40 Sunday.

The workweek looks quiet with plenty of sunshine. The coldest night/morning will be Monday with lows in the teens then Tuesday and Wednesday we are back in the mid to upper 40s, and even 60s possible, for the end of the week and weekend.

