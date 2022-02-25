By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing homicide charges in the death of his baby boy.
Police said Joshua George was the only person taking care of Oliver George when the 6-month-old suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. A doctor found the injuries consistent with physical abuse, according to the criminal complaint.
The baby was staying with his grandparents when they called 911 on Dec. 30. He was flown to Children’s Hospital the next day with severe head trauma, police said. He died a few days later.READ MORE: Death Of Baby Found Unresponsive In Washington County Ruled Homicide
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and the death was ruled a homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, a family friend told police that George had told him the baby was giving him trouble and he was going to shake him.
George is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Friday.
BREAKING: 30-year-old Joshua George of Smith Township, Washington County was just arraigned on several charges including criminal homicide for the death of a six-month-old baby boy at the beginning of January. George had nothing to say when he walked out of the courthouse. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5Lusl2CP1W
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 25, 2022
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.