By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing homicide charges in the death of his baby boy.

Police said Joshua George was the only person taking care of Oliver George when the 6-month-old suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. A doctor found the injuries consistent with physical abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

(Source: Washington County Correctional Facility)

The baby was staying with his grandparents when they called 911 on Dec. 30. He was flown to Children’s Hospital the next day with severe head trauma, police said. He died a few days later.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and the death was ruled a homicide.

(Photo: Provided)

According to the criminal complaint, a family friend told police that George had told him the baby was giving him trouble and he was going to shake him.

George is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Friday.

