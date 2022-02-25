By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of taking $15,000 from a priest and never doing the construction work he promised.
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in West Deer Township hired Ronald Pirring to build a detached garage in November.
They worked up a contract and the $15,000 check was cashed a few days later, but according to the criminal complaint, Pirring never did the work.
The priest went to police in January after he hadn't been able to reach Piring. The priest told officers he had hired Pirring before and never had any issues so he'd written a check to cover half the cost of the project.
Pirring is facing fraud and theft charges.