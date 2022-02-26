CLICK HEREEnter your submission for our Fish Fry Guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MADISON, PA (KDKA) — A 73-year-old man is dead after his vehicle veered off the road in Madison Borough Friday night.

John Kelly of Sugar Grove Township was driving along Madison Heights Road around 8 p.m. yesterday when his vehicle went through several people’s yards and hit a utility connection box, fence and a tree, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airbags in the vehicle did not activate, and Kelly was reportedly found not wearing a seatbelt.

Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg Barracks helped in the investigation.