By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MADISON, PA (KDKA) — A 73-year-old man is dead after his vehicle veered off the road in Madison Borough Friday night.READ MORE: Dozens Gather At Pitt To Show Support For Ukraine
John Kelly of Sugar Grove Township was driving along Madison Heights Road around 8 p.m. yesterday when his vehicle went through several people’s yards and hit a utility connection box, fence and a tree, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.READ MORE: John Mulaney Will Perform His 'From Scratch' Special In Pittsburgh This Year
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Airbags in the vehicle did not activate, and Kelly was reportedly found not wearing a seatbelt.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Start To The Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg Barracks helped in the investigation.