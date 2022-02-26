By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A messy collision had a vehicle slamming into the side of another car, damaging property at a GetGo gas station this morning.READ MORE: Ohio State Trooper Struck While Investigating Accident
Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company first heard about the crash around 8 a.m. Saturday and received reports that one person was entrapped, there were injuries and there was a car “smoking up against the gas pump.”READ MORE: New CDC Guidelines Drop Mask Recommendation For 70% Of Americans
When they arrived at the 3600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard, all occupants of both vehicles were out.MORE NEWS: North Hills School District Stops Requiring Masks In Schools Or On Buses
Crews from Brentwood and Whitehall used suppression lines and removed the vehicles.