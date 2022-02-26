CLICK HEREEnter your submission for our Fish Fry Guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A messy collision had a vehicle slamming into the side of another car, damaging property at a GetGo gas station this morning.

Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company first heard about the crash around 8 a.m. Saturday and received reports that one person was entrapped, there were injuries and there was a car “smoking up against the gas pump.”

(Photo Credit: Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company)

When they arrived at the 3600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard, all occupants of both vehicles were out.

Crews from Brentwood and Whitehall used suppression lines and removed the vehicles.