By: Amanda Andrews/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emmy Award-winning standup comedian John Mulaney is coming to Pittsburgh this year.READ MORE: Dozens Gather At Pitt To Show Support For Ukraine
He will perform his new touring standup act, “From Scratch,” at PPG Paints Arena on September 24, 2022.
As of the most recent announcement, Pittsburgh will be the last stop on Mulaney’s tour.
Mulaney’s popularity surged after Netflix picked up his hour-long specials “New in Town” (2012) and “The Comeback Kid” (2015), and his jokes have inspired hundreds of memes across multiple social media platforms.READ MORE: Man, 73, Dies After Crashing Vehicle In Westmoreland County
In the following years, he went on to create three more comedy and variety specials: “Oh, Hello On Broadway” (2017) with fellow friend and comedian Nick Kroll, “Kid Gorgeous” (2018) and “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (2019).
He won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special for the “Kid Gorgeous” special in 2018, but he was awarded his very first Emmy in 2011 when he was a writer for Saturday Night Live for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics.
Mulaney got his big break in the comedy world as an SNL writer, and, after leaving the show and cementing his solo standup career, he’s been known for his numerous appearances as a guest host on SNL in recent years.
Mulaney will be returning to host for a fifth time tonight.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Start To The Weekend
More information about the “From Scratch” tour can be found here.