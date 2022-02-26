By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital early this morning after being shot.READ MORE: Police, Medics Respond To Person Barricaded Inside Home In Shaler Township
Just after 2 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of a man shot in the 1000 block of Brushton Avenue in Homewood.
Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper back.READ MORE: Two People Flown To Hospital After Three-Vehicle Accident In Westmoreland County
EMS took the man to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
Police are investigating but no suspects have been named nor have any arrests been made.MORE NEWS: Former Steelers Running Back Eric Wilkerson Wanted In Deadly Stabbing
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details