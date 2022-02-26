PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the CDC updated its mask-wearing guidelines, several schools followed suit.

That includes schools that have hung on and followed those guidelines to a T.

Whether or not to mask up has been a hotly-debated topic in the Mt. Lebanon School District.

After dropping the mandate last night per the CDC’s guidelines, parents say it’s about time they make their own decisions.

“The second my mom told me I screamed and started running around the house like crazy,” said Michael Clark, a 4th grader in Mt. Lebanon.

It’s been two long years for Mt. Lebanon students, as they’ve had one of the longest-standing mask mandates to date.

“A long time coming, we’re really happy that it’s over,” said Michael’s mom, Anne.

Mt. Lebanon School District sent a letter to families on Friday night, saying their new mask guidance would follow the CDC guidelines.

Since Allegheny County does not have high transmission levels, according to the CDC, masks will become optional in schools.

Clark, who has three kids in the district, said it’s a relief.

“I think that a lot of the teachers, students, parents will be very happy that we don’t have to be in masks 24/7,” she said.

However, she added that she understands it’s just guidance and still supports those who choose to wear masks in schools.

“It’s everybody’s prerogative,” she said. “If you have a situation where you have somebody that would benefit from wearing a mask, then by all means put your mask on. But don’t tell somebody else they have to.”

As for Michael, he’s glad he’ll be able to see his friends’ full faces once again.

“I think it’s going to feel weird the first couple of days but it’s going to be nice to know that everyone is smiling and happy,” he said.

Meanwhile, North Hills has also made the decision to do away with its mask policy, following CDC guidelines.