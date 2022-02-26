By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon School District is making masks optional for faculty, students and staff inside school buildings.
The district superintendent Timothy Steinhauer made the announcement Friday evening to parents shortly after the CDC eased its guidelines on mask wearing for most Americans, including children enrolled in school.
Steinhauer noted part of the decision came as the CDC has marked Allegheny County as having low COVID-19 community transmission levels.
However, he said that some faculty and staff are still choosing to wear masks and that they will continue to offer masks to the campus community.
Some more changes are expected in the coming days.
"The District will be updating its Health & Safety Plan. Current guidance regarding isolation and quarantining may require individuals to follow the masking protocol. In addition, stay home if you are not feeling well, take advantage of testing, follow proper hygiene and handwashing. We will continue to offer a K-12 Asynchronous Instruction option for the remainder of the year," Steinhauer said.
Other schools in the area have already gone mask optional before yesterday’s CDC announcement, but additional schools like Mt. Lebanon who still had mask requirements could remove those rules in the coming days.