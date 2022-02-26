By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens gathered outside of Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning yesterday to show support for Ukraine.READ MORE: New CDC Guidelines Drop Mask Recommendation For 70% Of Americans
Students, staff and the community sang songs in Ukrainian as they held signs.READ MORE: North Hills School District Stops Requiring Masks In Schools Or On Buses
Many participants are either from Ukraine or have friends and family over there.
“I know people all over this country and just hundreds and hundreds of emails and phone calls are coming in, and I just wanted to do everything that I could to support them and also just to feel connected through everybody,” organizer Adriana Helbig of the Ukrainian Student Organization said.MORE NEWS: Mt. Lebanon School District Will No Longer Require Masks In Schools
Pitt’s Russian and Ukrainian clubs organized the rally, showing their support for peace in Ukraine.