By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Both police and medics have responded to a woman barricaded inside a home in Shaler.
According to dispatch, just before 4 p.m., 911 received a call that someone came into the home in the 1000 block of Middle Road, and that person was not supposed to be there.
The North Hills Tactical Response Team has been called to the scene and Shaler Township Police have said there is no threat to the public.
No injuries have been reported.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest on-air and on KDKA.com.