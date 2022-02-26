PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a tale of two Saturdays with areas to the north plagues with persistent rounds of flurries until late afternoon while areas from Pittsburgh south enjoyed abundant sunshine all day!
Aware: Flood advisory continues for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh through Monday with the stage at 20.5 feet this morning and expected to fall over the next few days.
-We could see a few passing rain/snow showers tomorrow evening
Alert: None
Skies will clear for everyone tonight and lows will hover in the mid-20s.
Temperatures warm a bit tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s (just a touch above normal for late February) and lots of sunshine until late afternoon.
A trough will bring clouds through the evening along with a chance of a passing rain/snow shower for a few hours Sunday late evening.
Areas north of I-80 could see a coating of snow in spots.
Dry weather returns for Monday and temperatures all week will average above normal with a few days in the 50s and maybe even a shot at 60 by next weekend!
