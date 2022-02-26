By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two people were flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance after a three-vehicle crash on Greensburg Road.
The crash took place on Saturday morning near Ashbaugh Road and once medics and fire crews responded, they confirmed that multiple people were trapped in their vehicles.
The condition of those taken to the hospital is not known.
