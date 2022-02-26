By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On the agenda this morning was making sure everyone has access to food for their dinner table.
That’s what volunteers at Westminster Presbyterian Church were doing on Saturday morning.
The church teamed with the international nonprofit "Rise Against Hunger" to package more than 40,000 meals.
Those meals could go anywhere around the world to those in need.
"We're so blessed here in this community, I don't know that any of us go to bed hungry or wonder where our next meal is going to come from, but so many people around the world do," said Jan Baumann, the church's volunteer coordinator. "So this is a way we can come together and we can give to others."
The organization has now packaged more than a quarter of a million meals over the years.