AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Thousands of people in Ambridge are waking up for a fourth day with no water.
A pump failure forced the Ambridge Water Authority to shut the water off on Thursday, but help is on the way this morning.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head
Although there isn’t water coming from their faucets — residents aren’t without water entirely.
The fire department here has been handing out water by the boxes since the incident happened.READ MORE: Rescue Crews Use Jaws Of Life To Save 1 Person Trapped Inside Vehicle
And they’ll be out once again today starting at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Residents have said this has been a tough experience to deal with.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Cold, Windy Sunday
Meanwhile — the boil water advisory still remains in place.