AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Thousands of people in Ambridge are waking up for a fourth day with no water.

A pump failure forced the Ambridge Water Authority to shut the water off on Thursday, but help is on the way this morning.

Although there isn’t water coming from their faucets — residents aren’t without water entirely.

The fire department here has been handing out water by the boxes since the incident happened.

And they’ll be out once again today starting at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Residents have said this has been a tough experience to deal with.

Meanwhile — the boil water advisory still remains in place.