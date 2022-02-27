By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s sizable Ukrainian population gathered today in churches to pray for their home and their families still in Ukraine.

At St. John The Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKees Rocks, as well as St. Georges in Brighton Heights, Father Igor Hohosha led both congregations with an aching heart.

His brother has made the decision to pick up a gun and join the fight.

“I have a lot of pain and of these couple days was nothing, just praying, praying for my motherland, praying for my people,” Father Hohosha said. “Absolute shock with everything that happened. It’s absolute insanity, insanity because when someone invades your motherland and kills your family, you have no mercy for the enemies. And this is what I see: Ukraine is very much united in fighting like a lion.”

Father Hohosha said he has heard from a lot of people offering their support and he hopes Pittsburgh will continue to pray for Ukraine and provide financial support, as well.