By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was found dead in Homewood this afternoon.READ MORE: Fire Destroys Administration Building At West Virginia Schools For The Deaf And The Blind
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert and once on the scene, they found a man dead.READ MORE: Freed After 14 Years In Prison, Man Jailed For Deadly Bloomfield Fire Sues For Malicious Prosecution
The intersection of North Homewood Avenue and Frankstown Avenue is closed as detectives investigate.
No suspects are in custody at this time.MORE NEWS: Police: At Least 1 More Person Sought In Ohio Imam’s Death
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details