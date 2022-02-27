By: Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Support has been pouring in worldwide for Ukraine and that includes right here in Pittsburgh.

Clergy from many churches across the area, local leaders, and residents gathered at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carnegie for a peace vigil in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The message was clear, we don’t need to divide any further, there doesn’t need to be an us and a them, we need to stand together in unity for a world of peace.

“Keep peace everywhere, Russians aren’t the bad guys, bad things are happening under a leader who is not making good decisions,” Father John Charest said.

When Father John and other fellow pastors learned Ukraine was under attack, they felt a lot of uncertainty but knew they had to do something for their congregations and the community.

Members of the South Hills area churches gathered to hold an interfaith prayer service in Carnegie, which is home to churches that trace their heritage to Ukraine and Russia.

Father John said this night shows we are standing up as a world and saying this is unacceptable.

“The importance of bringing these people together is global,” he said. “We’re doing it here in our small community but if you look at the greater picture it’s happening all over the world.”

Close to 200 people from multiple denominations came here tonight to show their solidarity with Ukraine but more importantly with one another.

“It’s a sign of hope and a sign that God is working and that God is working to bring us together to lead lives of peace and build a world that knows peace,” said Rev. Noah Evans.