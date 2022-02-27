PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A clear morning with lows near normal.

This afternoon warmer air pulls in from the southwest and highs get back to the mid 40s. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph at times making it feel in the mid 30s.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Flood advisory for the Ohio River at the Point (Downtown Pittsburgh) goes to Monday evening. 18.67′ was the observed levels at 5:45 a.m. and it will cont. to drop. Action Stage is 18′. Use caution when walking along river banks.

Overnight a weak cold front moves in with not much moisture associated with it and we could get a few isolated snow showers are possible with little to no accumulation.

That front brings chilly temperatures back in play for Monday with lows back in or near the teens for some and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs are around 50 degrees and then back to the lower 40s Thursday before warming up again for the end of the week and getting in the 50s and possibly 60 by Saturday.