By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has removed Russian-made products from the shelves of Fine Wine & Good Spirits store shelves.

The move comes as a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB has said that while some producers give their vodka products Russian themes and marketing, the PLCB does carry only a few products that are actually sourced from Russia.

Only two products are being removed from shelves as a result – Russian Standard and Ustianokchka 80-proof vodkas.

About a half-dozen special order brands come from Russia.

the PLCB will not restrict sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia.