By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The PTL crew took part in Mardis Gras for Hope on Saturday.READ MORE: Black Market Shopping Expo Returns For Black History Month
The event raises money for Hair Peace Charities, which helps girls and women with cancer buy wigs.READ MORE: Ambridge Residents Without Water For Fourth Day
David, Mikey and Celina competed against others for the title of Mardi Gras King and Queen to help raise funds.
David and Mikey won!MORE NEWS: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head
You’ll have to tune in to PTL at 9 a.m. tomorrow for more on these great events.