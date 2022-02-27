By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

SOUTHPOINTE (KDKA) – Just imagine it – all the desserts you can think of all in one place.

You don’t have to just imagine it, because it happened!

The 28th Annual “Sweet Sunday” event in Southpointe had all kinds of sweet treats such as cookies, cakes, fudge, and Sarris chocolate, just to name a few.

It’s the largest annual fundraiser for City Mission, an organization that helps raise money for the homeless.

“The need is there, it’s a tremendous need during this period of time, so our services are more critical, more needed more than ever right now, so an event like this, hopefully, it spurs enough that may see this or hear this, to want to give and to get involved,” said Dean Gartland, the president and CEO of City Mission.

You can donate to City Mission and learn more about their work on their website at this link.