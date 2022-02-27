By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are warning drivers to slow down.
They have received multiple complaints about drivers in Swisshelm Park, especially after the Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.
More drivers are using Commercial and Whipple streets as a detour.
Police say there are a lot of school bus stops in that area, and drivers need to slow down to keep kids safe.
Police also mentioned that drivers should be leaving themselves enough time for their commute so they avoid passing buses or speeding.
Drivers face hefty fines for going around a stopped school bus and could potentially pay out $2,500 if an accident happened.