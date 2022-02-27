By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Fire crews have their hands full as they battle flames at a hotel in Jefferson Hills.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the Valley Hotel on New England Road off of Cole Valley Road.
It’s unknown if anyone was trapped inside and if there are any injuries.
The cause is also currently unknown.
